1/1
Douglass J. Larson
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglass's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglass J. Larson
Jan. 28, 1939 - Aug. 7, 2020
40 Year Resident
of Santa Cruz

A private ceremony has been held for Douglass Larson who passed away at his Santa Cruz home with his loving family at his bedside. Douglass was a wonderful husband, father, papa and best friend. Douglass fought a brave battle with a Glioblastoma brain tumor. Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, he earned his Bachelor's degree in Business from The University of Minnesota. In the 70's, Douglass's entrepreneurial spirit led him to own and operate a gas and grocery store and mini marina in Nininger, Minnesota along the Mississippi River.
Upon moving to California in 1980, he made a career in energy services; owning an Energy efficiency business dealing with solar, electricity and Title 24 energy calculations. He will fondly be remembered for his talents in building construction. Douglass rebuilt an old farm house in Sonora and continued to work on restoring many other projects. His thirst for knowledge on subjects dealing with home building and construction was never ending. He went on to build a tiny home in Columbia and a yurt on the Mississippi River just three years ago!
He was always eager to share his talents and knowledge with others and was enthusiastic for any new project. Douglass loved the wild rivers of Minnesota, tropical weather of Hawaii and the foothills and mountains of California. He loved to travel and was always willing to see new sights. He loved talking and discussing new ideas and concepts. He had an incredible mind and a generous spirit and an amazing ability to restore anything.
His is survived by his wife, Mary Larson, his daughter Tianne Larson, daughter Jodee Noll, son in law Steve Noll and his grandsons: Owen Noll and Theo Noll.
An act of charity can be made to UCSF Brain Tumor Center or Habitat for Humanity






View the online memorial for Douglass J.  Larson



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
831-423-5721
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by santacruzsentinel.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved