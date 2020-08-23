Douglass J. LarsonJan. 28, 1939 - Aug. 7, 202040 Year Residentof Santa CruzA private ceremony has been held for Douglass Larson who passed away at his Santa Cruz home with his loving family at his bedside. Douglass was a wonderful husband, father, papa and best friend. Douglass fought a brave battle with a Glioblastoma brain tumor. Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, he earned his Bachelor's degree in Business from The University of Minnesota. In the 70's, Douglass's entrepreneurial spirit led him to own and operate a gas and grocery store and mini marina in Nininger, Minnesota along the Mississippi River.Upon moving to California in 1980, he made a career in energy services; owning an Energy efficiency business dealing with solar, electricity and Title 24 energy calculations. He will fondly be remembered for his talents in building construction. Douglass rebuilt an old farm house in Sonora and continued to work on restoring many other projects. His thirst for knowledge on subjects dealing with home building and construction was never ending. He went on to build a tiny home in Columbia and a yurt on the Mississippi River just three years ago!He was always eager to share his talents and knowledge with others and was enthusiastic for any new project. Douglass loved the wild rivers of Minnesota, tropical weather of Hawaii and the foothills and mountains of California. He loved to travel and was always willing to see new sights. He loved talking and discussing new ideas and concepts. He had an incredible mind and a generous spirit and an amazing ability to restore anything.His is survived by his wife, Mary Larson, his daughter Tianne Larson, daughter Jodee Noll, son in law Steve Noll and his grandsons: Owen Noll and Theo Noll.An act of charity can be made to UCSF Brain Tumor Center or Habitat for Humanity