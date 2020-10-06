Duane Douglas Grace
Sept 18, 1948 - Oct 1, 2020
Placerville, CA
On October 1, 2020, Duane Douglas Grace passed away peacefully at his home in Placerville, California, at the age of 72. Duane was preceded in death by his father, Willis, his mother, Alta, and his wife, Laurie. He is survived by his daughters Christina, Heather, Faith and Jessica, seven grandchildren and longtime friends Martin and Ronda.
Duane was born on September 18, 1948, adopted by his parents, Willis and Alta Grace, and graduated from Buchser High School in Santa Clara, California, in 1967.
A true patriot, Duane served in the U.S. Army from 1968-1970 during the Vietnam War. Duane loved his country and fought to protect our freedom.
He met his wife, Laurie, in the Santa Cruz Mountains in the mid-1980's, where they shared a life filled with music, love, laughter, family and friendship.
After his wife's passing in 2005 and his own journey to sobriety, Duane went on to help thousands of people recover from addiction at Narconon Placerville. His gentle spirit provided those who needed it most the space to recover.
A masterful photographer, Duane spent countless hours taking photos of the abundant wildlife that sought refuge near his beloved home. It brought him great joy to share his images of nature on social media. It was never his intention to sell his photos but rather to allow others to enjoy the beauty he found in the natural world.
Per Duane's wishes, no formal services will be offered. If you would like to honor his life in some way, please consider making a donation to Snowline Hospice of El Dorado County (www.snowlinehospice.org
) or Sierra Wildlife Rescue (www.sierrawildliferescue.org
