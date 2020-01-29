|
Dwight "Nick" Howe Trowbridge III
Jan. 13, 1944 ~ Jan. 26, 2020
La Selva Beach
Dwight "Nick" Howe Trowbridge III, was born on January 13, 1944, in Fresno, California.
Loving, compassionate, husband, father and grandfather, he left behind his dynamic wife, Cindy Kaster, his three children, Tyler, Tessa and Logan Trowbridge, and his two grandsons, Connor and Carter Trowbridge.
He was an unconventional free spirit with a wacky sense of humor and always ready for a big adventure. He taught himself to snowboard, in-line skate, surf and even to speak French at an age when most people wouldn't have the nerve to try.
He was an artist and created one-of-a-kind sculptures and furniture that are featured in the homes of all of his close family and friends. He was a true Renaissance man.
His illness was sudden, aggressive and took him quickly.
We are hosting a celebration of his life at the La Selva Beach Clubhouse, Saturday, February 1st at 2 p.m. Friends and family are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to at .
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jan. 29, 2020