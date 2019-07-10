|
Earlene Sullivan
May 14 1930 - June 8 2019
Resident of Aptos
Earlene M Sullivan Passed away June 8 2019 at the age of 89.
Devoted wife and home maker to Charles E Sullivan.
Earlene passed away peacefully at home in her own bed of natural causes.
Leaving behind Linda K Sullivan - Charles E Sullivan Jr. - Timothy A Sullivan.
Living in Santa Cruz for over 60 years.
Earlene loved roses, birds and gardening.
A loving mother to the end, mom will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on July 10, 2019