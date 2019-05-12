Edward Anthony Bermio

Oct. 25, 1952 - April 30, 2019

Santa Cruz

The salmon swim in safety. The dance floor at Moe's is a little less crowded. Eddie left the party with gallo del cielo cradled in the crook of his arm, his favorite fishing pole at his side, dressed in his best dancing shoes on April 30, 2019. Eddie passed at Dominican Hospital from heart failure.

Edward Anthony Bermio was born in Alameda, California, on October 25, 1952. His family moved to Watsonville shortly after where he attended local schools graduating Watsonville High School. His parents passed tragically in the early 1970's leaving him and his younger brother, Robert, to pass their time with us in an acute awareness of the unfairness of life, for some more so than others. Robert predeceased Eddie in the early 1990's at a tender age.

Eddie worked in agriculture, electronics manufacturing, and sundry other occupations. But his passion was found in his hobbies: baseball with "No Dice" in the 1980's; swing dancing his entire adulthood; salmon fishing to the last of his days; and the Niners.

The last quarter century of Eddie's life, until his last drawn breath, was spent as a sober man living a life of committed sobriety. He had many friends and followers in that community who experienced a saddened loss of his passing. A celebration of life is in the planning at this time. If you wish to remember him in some manner, please do someone a kindness, however small, in Eddie's name today.





