Edward Bates
July 11, 1927-July 31, 2020
Santa Cruz, California
Born in Pasadena to Dorothy and Clyde Bates, Ed was raised by his grandmother and aunt. He spent the summers of his youth with his father, who was the chef at El Tovar Hotel on the rim of the Grand Canyon.
Wanting to follow in the footsteps of his two older brothers, who were serving in the Navy, Ed convinced his father to grant permission for him to enlist on his 17th birthday (six weeks after D Day in 1944), one year shy of completing high school. Thus began a life of service.
He served as a Quartermaster aboard a variety of Naval vessels, including a fleet tug and a Western Pacific tour aboard the submarine USS Razorback after World War II ended.
Upon his discharge from active duty in 1948, he completed requirements for his high school diploma and gained acceptance to UC Berkeley, earning a degree in Geology. In the course of these studies, he came across his most precious gem: another Navy (WAVE) veteran, Betty Scannell, with whom he would spend the next 70+ years and bring into the world their three children: Mary Gaukel Forster (Les); Mike (Lorrie), and Anna Gifford (Monte). Upon proposing marriage to her, Ed shared with Betty that their family (yet to be created) would mean everything to him.
Ed and Betty's early married life was a bit nomadic, revolving around his work as a Geologist engaged in searching for oil in many rural areas in California and Wyoming.
Wanting to put down roots for their young family, Ed and Betty settled in Los Banos and he embarked on a career in education, first as a Science teacher there. A move to Milpitas followed, where Ed continued his education and earned his M.A. degree and Administrative Services credential, en route to becoming the Milpitas Assistant Superintendent and--in short order--District Superintendent of Schools, a position he held for 15 years.
The Cal influence on Ed's family spanned multiple generations, highlighted by MANY annual trips to the Lair of the Golden Bear (Camp Gold!!!)
After ending his service in education, Ed pursued several other careers, as a pension planner, real estate broker, and a corporate trainer. He served as a faithful Deacon at the Santa Cruz Disciples of Christ (Circle) Church for many years.
On June 24, 2020, Ed (and Betty, posthumously) were honored by Hospice of Santa Cruz County with a Veterans Pinning Ceremony.
With a shared history of seven plus decades, we believe that Ed could not linger more than the 47 days that transpired between Betty's passing and his.
Immense gratitude to Hospice of Santa Cruz County, the staff at Live in Serenity and Valley Haven, and to the Santa Cruz County Veterans Services office. Donations can be made to Hospice of Santa Cruz, hospicesantacruz.org
.
We will hold a virtual celebration of both Ed's and Betty's remarkable lives on August 23rd. Among those participating will be grandchildren Rob, Michelle, Ben, Gwen, Mikey, Christy, Ariel, Vanessa, and Forest, and 13 great-grandchildren. Also participating, sharing, and remembering will be Rick Gaukel, Ed's grandson, with whom he's no doubt engaged in some serious rock talk at this very moment, along the celestial pathway. Ed will be holding great granddaughter, Layla Desmond's hand.
We wish him fair winds and following seas.