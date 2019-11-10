Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward French
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward P. French


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward P. French Obituary
Edward P. French
Aug. 9, 1924 - Oct. 30, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Ed French, 95, died peacefully in his sleep on October 30th at his home. He was born in Boise, Idaho.
His college education was interrupted by WWII where he served in the Army Air Force, flying 24 combat missions over Germany. At war's end he returned to Boise State University and then transferred to Stanford. There he majored in Chemistry and Metallurgy and "minored" in choral music. He sang in the Memorial Church Choir where he met his future wife, Helene Perham.
The solar system and its exploration always fascinated Ed. In 1958 he joined Rockwell, the prime contractor for the Apollo project, and became part of the Space Sciences Laboratory, a group formed to explore advanced ideas in this new field. For 26 years he studied concepts such as ion rockets that have only recently been employed in spacecraft.
Ed and his wife retired at age 60 and moved to Santa Cruz. He co-owned a sailboat and sailed in Monterey Bay most Fridays. He served as a docent at Año Nuevo reserve and led tourists safely past the huge northern elephant seals. Both he and Helene took full advantage of the offerings at Cabrillo Community College and U.C. Santa Cruz. In 2013 he published his memoirs "Living in Interesting Times".
At 89, he and his wife of 65 years, moved to Carlton Senior Living in San Jose. Ed had an indomitable spirit and a passion for sailing, travel, music, singing, writing, reading, continuing education, wild animals and chess.
He is survived by his sister, Gerry Tyndall, daughter, Alison French, and grandchildren Nicholas, Anton, Aysha, Khoda, Calano and Zayna.


View the online memorial for Edward P. French
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -