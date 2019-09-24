Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Valencia Hall
2555 Valencia Road
Aptos, CA
View Map
Edward Price


1955 - 2019
Edward Price Obituary
Edward Price
September 27, 1955-September 14, 2019
Santa Cruz, CA
Edward Noël Price, 63, of Santa Cruz, California, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019. Price was born in Ligonier, Pennsylvania, on September 27, 1955, to parents Charlotte Irene Overly and Francis Edward Noël, was the beloved husband of Deborah Anne Garfield Price for more than 30 years.
Price Graduated from Santa Cruz High School in 1973, where he was a member of the Track and Field Team. Athletic achievement and the science of human physiology remained his passion and career pursuit for the rest of his life. He attended Cabrillo College and the University of California at Santa Cruz, and later taught at Palmer West Chiropractic College. Price loved running, swimming and cycling, and had been a world-ranked triathlete. He was active in his local cycling club until ultimately sidelined by health problems. He will be remembered as a compassionate and complicated man who touched the lives of so many.
Edward Price is survived by his mother Charlotte and his wife Deborah, siblings David G. Noël, Dean E. Noël, P. Michael Price, Daryl R. Price and Kristen Younggren, nephews Bryan Noël and Ryder Price, nieces Lelia Stafford and Payton Price and a furry family of Pomeranians.
A Memorial Service will be held in his honor on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Valencia Hall, 2555 Valencia Road, Aptos, CA from 1-3 PM. Flowers may be sent through Ace's Flowers of Aptos, (831) 688-2237.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sept. 24, 2019
