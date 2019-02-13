Eileen Dulas

Nov. 18, 1918 - Feb. 1, 2019

La Selva Beach

Eileen Hunter Dulas passed away peacefully on February 1, 2019 at the age of 100 in La Selva Beach. Eileen was preceded in death by John, her husband of 71 years. Born in 1918 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Eileen was a remarkable woman for her time graduating from college at the age of 55 from the University of Pittsburgh. She worked for the Westinghouse Corporation for many years before retiring in 1983. She began as a secretary during the Depression. After taking time off to raise her three children after WWII she returned to Westinghouse and advanced to the position of site administrator of an entire building of over 100 employees.

Eileen and John retired to Sarasota Florida for 18 years before moving to the Santa Cruz area in 2003 to be near their eldest daughter. They enjoyed life at Dominican Oaks for 10 years. Eileen enjoyed playing golf, dancing, and playing cards. She was an avid bridge player for over 70 years. She loved to read historical novels and was an expert at crossword puzzles well into her 90's. Eileen was very social and always had a kind word or compliment for everyone.

Eileen was an adoring mother and always spoke about how proud she was of her children and grandchildren. She is survived by two daughters; Nancy Wainer and her husband Mark of Soquel; Deborah Jacobs and her husband Joel, of Carlisle, PA, and one son, John Hunter Dulas and his wife Barbara, of Houston, Texas. She is also survived by 4 grandsons; Andrew Wainer of Washington, DC; Tim Wainer of Reno, NV; Matthew Dulas and wife Jennie of Seattle, WA and Michael Dulas of Champaign, IL and one granddaughter, Levi Jacobs of Carlisle, PA.

The family was fortunate to have all gathered in Soquel for Eileen's 100th birthday last November and wishes to thank her caregivers and Hospice for their compassion and care for Eileen. A private celebration of life will be held in the summer for the family.





