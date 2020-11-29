1/1
Elaine Herman
1925 - 2020
Elaine Herman
Jan. 26, 1925 - Nov. 20, 2020
Santa Cruz and Chicago
Longtime Santa Cruz resident Elaine Herman died on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Chicago. She was 95.
She survives Seymour Santow, her husband and father of Dan Santow, Bobby Santow [deceased], and Loren Santow [Julie Chesterton] of Chicago. She also was married to Bernard Herman. Jerry Kaufman, also of Santa Cruz, was her partner for many years. Elaine leaves behind two grandchildren, Eli Santow [Anita Stefanek] and Daisy Santow of Chicago. Elaine was the sister of Asher Bogin [Janet] of Aptos and Oakland, Bernard Bogin [Betty Anne] of Florida, and Laurel Kashdan [Herbert] of Skokie, IL. She was a beloved aunt to several nephews and nieces.
Elaine was a graduate of the College of New Rochelle [now Iona College], New York. She earned her BA in social work.
Elaine will be fondly remembered as an engaged citizen: peace activist, early advocate for the Santa Cruz AIDS Project and LGBTQ rights, and campaigner for protection of Santa Cruz's natural beauty and open oceanfront. The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors in 1995 recognized her birthday as "Elaine Herman Day" in recognition of these contributions. She and Jerry, himself a local activist for disability rights, shared a home at De Anza Santa Cruz, hosting family visits through the years and leading kids and grandkids on tours of the places she loved: Natural Bridges State Park, the Pogonip, Henry Cowell Redwoods, and Wilder Ranch State Park. She was never happier than on her daily walks on West Cliff Dr. Later in life, Elaine resided at Dominican Oaks before returning to Chicago in 2018.

Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 26, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
