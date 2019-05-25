|
Eli (Eliahu) Weber
Resident of Santa Cruz
Our Eli passed on the morning of May 23rd, 2019. He was 70 years old. He fought a ferocious cancer with dignity, humility, and perseverance. His strength and endurance remains an inspiration.
Eli has been a longtime friend and husband to Miryam Weber, a loving father to his two daughters, Michal and Tamar, and an enchanted grandfather to his granddaughter Juniper. He valued equality, justice, and respect for the living. Neighbors witnessed his gentle kindness to animals and whoever was in need of help.
His family will miss him deeply.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 26th at 11:00am at Home of Peace Cemetery, 422 Meder Street in Santa Cruz, California.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on May 25, 2019