Elijah Robert Perez Palma
Oct. 25, 1992 - Mar. 20, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Elijah Robert Perez Palma died suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday March 20, 2020, he was 27 years old. Elijah was 2 months shy of being a lifetime Santa Cruz resident. Born in Grants Pass, Oregon October 25, 1992 to a single mom, we came back home to Santa Cruz December 1992 and we have been here since. Elijah was an old soul with a childlike spirit and a very big and vulnerable heart. Elijah enjoyed laughing and was able to find humor in most unexpected things. Along with a great laugh he had a warm and welcoming smile. Elijah was nothing short of a likeable guy, everybody says so. Elijah loved, loved, loved playing, talking, and watching baseball and like the all-American boy he was, he dreamed of a career on the field. Elijah was a regular member of the Tuesday Harvey West pickup game. He was happiest during baseball season, he always enjoyed hanging with the boys and girls after the game. Elijah loved his job at Riva's on the wharf and was excited with his recent promotion. Elijah enjoyed talking politics, playing guitar, target shooting and a really good burger. He was also a member of the Junior Guards in Capitola for 10 years. I will deeply miss my son; I will rejoice in his memory but I will always dream of what could have been.
Elijah is survived by his mother, Kayla Noel Gerry. He was preceded in death by his great grandmother, Pearl Paetz and his good friend Bill Taylor.
A celebration of Elijah's life will be held in May or June 2020 when normalcy prevails. It will be held on, in or near the water, TBA.
In lieu of flowers please donate to: NAMI of Santa Cruz 542 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2020