Eliott Lawrence Brown

Feb. 18, 1991 ~ Jan. 10, 2019

Resident of Aptos

Eliott Lawrence Brown, born February 18. 1991, passed away on January 10, 2019 after courageously battling Hodgkins Lymphoma. Eliott was born and raised in Redding, CA. In 2012, Eliott decided to spread his wings and explore the areas of Santa Cruz, CA. Eliott ended up putting down roots in Aptos where he began working at the Seascape Resort. Eliott enjoyed working in the food industry but wanted to explore areas where he could do more creating and building. Eliott was always passionate about building and designing to solve a problem. Whether he was working on his router machine making wood signs, working on his 3-D printer building prototypes, or making personalized glassware and chocolate bars. Eliott was always working to create. His interest and passion in design, led him to gain an internship and eventual position with Westek Electronics in Watsonville, Ca. Soon after, Eliott met the love of his life and fiancé Sarah. Eliott was a kind, funny, and often quiet man who was always curious about the world. He was always asking questions and trying to figure out how things worked. Eliott enjoyed surfing, hanging out with his dog Buster, and Sarah and their two boys. Eliott loved flying drones and RC airplanes. He spoke often about getting his pilot's license. Eliott was fortunate enough to travel with some friends to Europe and also to Maui with Sarah. Traveling was something Eliott hoped to continue. However, he was happiest at home with his family. Eliott loved gardening and working on various projects with the kids. Eliott loved life and battled cancer with everything he had. Eliott is predeceased by his grandfather Ren Syme. He is survived by his grandmother Dolores Syme of Redding, CA, his grandparents Wayne and Jean Brown of Red Bluff, CA, his parents Wayne Brown and Ann Syme-Brown of Redding, Ca, his brother Aaren Brown of Redding, Ca, his fiancé Sarah Newhouse and their two children Aidan and Ashton of Aptos, Ca, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who all knew and loved Eliott so much. Eliott was with his fiancé Sarah and his parents and close family members, surrounded by love, when he passed away. A celebration of life will be taking place February 24th at the Seacliff Inn at 1pm to honor Eliott and all he accomplished. He will be greatly missed and loved always.





