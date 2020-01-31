|
Elizabeth Bennett
Oct. 27, 1928 - Jan. 4, 2020
Corralitos, CA
Elizabeth Ann (Alexander) Bennett
Born October 27, 1928 in Los Angeles, CA
Died January 4, 2020 in Corralitos, CA
Elizabeth (Beth) Bennett passed away peacefully in her home of nearly 60 years located in the hills of Corralitos. Beth was 91 years old at the time of her passing.
Beth, who was preceded in death by her mother Mildred (Farquhar) Gruber and sister Jeanne (Alexander) Jesseph, lived a full and rewarding life as a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Beth was born in Los Angeles to Mildred Ethel (Farquhar) and Gross Wilbur Alexander. Beth was the middle of three daughters, and is survived by Katherine (Alexander) Shapiro of Orange, CA.
Beth graduated from Stanford University, where she had met her late husband, Robert (Bob) L. Bennett. Together they started a family on the Central Coast, settling in Corralitos in 1963 with their four children; Mark, Matthew, Rebecca and Todd.
Years later, Beth returned to school, graduating from San Jose State University with a Master's Degree in Clinical Psychology. Beth worked for the Santa Cruz City School District as a school psychologist for more than 25 years. Beth then enrolled at the Pacific Graduate School of Psychology, where she earned a second Master's Degree and completed all the coursework required for a PhD in Clinical Psychology. Beth began her private practice as a Marriage Family Therapist and Educational Psychologist in 1975, and continued to assist clients until just weeks before her death. For more than 50 years, Beth helped countless children, couples and adults find the answers to their emotional problems, and the positive impacts she had on those people whose lives she touched will be remembered for years to come.
Ultimately, Beth's greatest joys in life were her family, her "Birthday Group" and her "Writer's Group" circle of friends, and her clients. Nothing was more important to her than family gatherings, special occasions, and the family vacation spot, Salmon Lake. Beth was preceded in death by her former husband, Robert L. Bennett, and her daughter, Rebecca (Bennett) McCrystal. She leaves her three sons, Mark Bennett, of Eureka, Matthew and Carol Bennett of Watsonville, and Todd and Linda Bennett of Watsonville. Beth is survived by her eight grandchildren; Lori (Bennett) Klocek, Eshea (Bennett) Busman, Nathan Bennett, Rachel McCrystal, Elisabeth (McCrystal) Stibral, James McCrystal, Sarah Bennett and Emily Bennett. Beth had eight great grandchildren, and many others who looked up to her as their "surrogate" mom.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Unitarian Fellowship Hall in Aptos on March 7th at 2:00 PM.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jan. 31, 2020