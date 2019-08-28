|
Elizabeth Kint
June 27, 1947 - July 16, 2019
Scotts Valley
Elizabeth Kint went to be with her everlasting Father on June 16, 2019. Elizabeth was born to William Mankin and Lois Cauliflower on June 27, 1947. She is survived by her three siblings, Kevin, Judy, and Timothy. Her days on this Earth were spent decorating the lives of everyone she knew with a beautiful bouquet of love, friendship, faith, and precious moments. Elizabeth married Bruce Kint on March 8th, 1974. Together they had two sons, Kevin and Geoffrey, and gained two "daughters in love" as she called them, Kerri and Maria. Elizabeth is adored and dearly missed by her five grandchildren: Jasmine, Mikayla, Kaydence, Ewan, and Emmett. Always a preparer of special moments, our time together was carefully crafted by her and sprinkled with her sweet touches in order to "make a memory", and those memories will surround us forever.
A celebration of Elizabeth's beautiful life will be held at Twin Lakes Church in Aptos on September 6th, 2019 at 10:00 AM. All are welcome and cherished.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019