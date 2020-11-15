Elizabeth Lorianna Heald
November 19, 1987 ~ November 1, 2020
Resident of Scotts Valley
Elizabeth Lorianna Heald passed away quietly in her sleep on Sunday, November 1. Elizabeth was born in Santa Cruz at Dominican Hospital and lived in Scotts Valley. She was born on Saint Elizabeth's day and was always our Saint.
Elizabeth was in the 2006 graduating class of Scotts Valley High School. While in high school, Elizabeth was the author of a cartoon strip "Spudsky and Box" which ran in the Scotts Valley Banner. She always loved the arts and food which resulted in her attending Cabrillo College Culinary Academy. This ultimately lead her to becoming engaged in what she enjoyed most, working in the kitchen in the restaurant industry. As a very accomplished artist, Lizzy, as she liked to be called, fulfilled a longtime dream to attend the Academy of Art University San Francisco where she earned her degree in Illustration. Her art talent was recognized with many awards including having her works chosen to be displayed in the halls of Congress in Washington, DC.
Her imagination and creativity carried through with her love for dressing-up which made her perfect for her retail career in clothing and shoes while attending college and immediately after graduation. Her passion for the culinary arts led her to being part of a start-up restaurant as a prep chief. Recently, her most proud accomplishment was working to help save jobs in her community through the CARES Act while employed at Santa Cruz County Bank.
She loved her loyal friends who made her happy with laughter and especially the one she took with her in her heart, Paul Fossgreen. Pokémon go, Magic, Cards Against Humanity, Dance Dance Revolution and riding horses were among her favorite activities. She loved her art and everything about Graeagle. Many of her art pieces were inspired by her beloved pet birds. Wherever there was a pencil or crayon and a paper table covering she left a piece of art and a memory in everyone's heart.
She is survived by her loving family, parents, Jackie and David Heald, and brothers Jonathan Heald and Ian Heald, her aunts, Annie Laurie Vannatta Davis and Carole Johnson Heald and her very loved cousins. We appreciate her so many lifelong friends with whom she loved to play games and just be her silly whimsical self. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Homeless Garden Project, Cabrillo College Foundation Culinary Arts Program and/or the Dominican Hospital Foundation.
