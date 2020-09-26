Ellen "Bunny" Bernadette O'MearaFebruary 10, 1941 - September 14, 2020Santa CruzBorn during World War II in Lllandudno, Wales, Bunny was delivered by her own mother, a nurse midwife. The family had been evacuated to Wales from their home in Leeds, Yorkshire. The Leeds home was destroyed during a Nazi German bombing raid not long after Bunny was born.Her parents had intended to name the baby Bernadette Ellen, but an uncle charged with registering the birth first stopped at the pub to celebrate the new arrival. By the time he made it to the registry office, he had muddled the names and so she was officially Ellen Bernadette.Bunny attended Notre Dame school in Leeds. In an early display of what would be a lifelong indifference to authority, Bunny preferred sneaking off to smoke instead of attending French class. Her early departure was a relief to both Bunny and the Sisters who ran the school.Inspired by the promise of America and with a desire for adventure, Bunny immigrated to the United States in 1961. On the morning of her ship's arrival in New York, she and her fellow passengers gathered on the deck for their first glimpse of the Statute of Liberty. She spent several years in Washington D.C., where she met fellow recent immigrant Adrienne Curtis (DeGroot), who would become her lifelong friend. It was Adrienne who inspired Bunny's move to California and who introduced her to Bob Kelley, a lanky cowboy who lived in Big Sur and shared Bunny's Irish heritage and sense of adventure.In 1976 Bunny and Bob married, welcomed a daughter and moved to the Santa Cruz area. Santa Cruz reminded Bunny of her beloved Llandudno, and she would regard it as her home for the rest of her life. Bunny worked at UCSC for many years, where she was treasured by students, faculty and staff for her hard work and sense of humor. She eventually had the opportunity to be a student at UCSC thanks to the Women's re-entry program and was proud to receive her bachelor's degree in English Literature with honors.Passionate about education, Bunny spent the rest of her professional career providing administrative support in high schools. At Carondelet High School in Concord, California, her office was in the old convent building. She formed deep and lasting friendships with many of the Sisters of Saint Joseph who worked at the school. After returning to her beloved Santa Cruz she served as the Principal's Secretary at Santa Cruz High School, reading the announcements in her stern British accent. She had a soft spot for the students in whom she recognized her own youthful nonconformity. She retired in 2011.In 2014 she joyously welcomed a grandchild, Miles Shigeyuki Page. In the final years of her life, after the faces of other loved ones were lost to her, she always immediately recognized Miles with delight.Bunny was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Barry O'Meara and William O'Meara, her sister Mary Patricia O'Meara and her former husband Bob Kelley. She is survived by her daughter, Siobhan O'Meara Kelley, beloved son-in-law Jeremy Christian Page and grandson Miles Shigeyuki Page, all of Scotts Valley. She leaves behind many dear friends who became her family in America: Adrienne Curtis (DeGroot) of Monterey, Patty Lease of Phoenix, Arizona, and the Keeble family of Carmel and Yvonne McQuinn (McVeigh), of Birstall, Yorkshire, England.Bunny's family is deeply grateful for the kind care she received at Sunshine Villa in Santa Cruz, De Un Amor home in Corralitos and by the staff of Hospice Santa Cruz. Donations in her memory to Hospice Santa Cruz are welcome.A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date. While we will miss her terribly, we rejoice in a life well-lived.