Crosby-N. Gray & Co. Funeral Home
2 Park Road
Burlingame, CA 94010
650-342-6617
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Crosby N. Gray & Co.
2 Park Road
Burlingame, CA
Rosary
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Crosby N. Gray
2 Park Rd.
Burlingame, CA
Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery
1500 Mission Road
Colma, CA
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Eucharist Catholic Community Church
Corralitos, CA
Ellen Michaela McGibben


Ellen Michaela McGibben Obituary
Ellen Michaela McGibben
Nov. 13, 1951 - June 16, 2019
Resident of Corralitos
Our beloved Ellen passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Santa Clara on June 16, 2019. She leaves behind sons Seth, Brad and Ryan, grandchildren Joseph, Timothy and Milagro, brothers Timothy and John, and many other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her son Dennis, known as "DJ."
Ellen was born on November 13, 1951 in Oakland, to John Minahan of Seattle, Washington, and Jane Ann Minahan née Leary of Fort Dodge, Iowa. She grew up on the Peninsula, spending many childhood summers in Fort Dodge. Ellen was a member of the class of 1969 at Mercy High School in Burlingame, where she was a cheerleader, newspaper editor and student council member. She is warmly remembered by her Mercy classmates as a very popular student.
Over the last forty years, Ellen lived in Corralitos, California, where she raised her sons. A registered nurse since 1983, she was among the first hospice nurses in Santa Cruz County, developing a support group program for significant others and caregivers of terminally ill patients at Watsonville Community and Dominican Hospitals. Ellen founded a real estate brokerage in 2005. She also worked as an adjunct clinical nursing instructor with Cabrillo College for the past four years.
All who knew Ellen will remember her independence, intelligence, compassion, courage and sense of fun. She saw everyone she met as their best self. Ellen enjoyed baking, gardening, painting and attending San Francisco Giants games. She loved doting on her three grandchildren, and a Coca Cola with perfectly crushed ice.
A Visitation and Rosary are scheduled at Crosby N. Gray & Co. at 2 Park Rd. in Burlingame on July 2, 2019 at 11 A.M. and Noon, respectively, followed by an Interment service at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma, Ca., 1500 Old Mission Rd.
A Memorial Mass for Ellen will be held in Santa Cruz County at 11 A.M. on July 12, 2019, at Holy Eucharist Catholic Community Church in Corralitos, California.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel from June 26 to June 27, 2019
