Resources More Obituaries for Ellen Khayat Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ellen Rose Khayat

1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Ellen Rose Khayat

November 17, 1941 - March 8. 2019

Watsonville

Ellen Rose Khayat passed away Friday, March 8th. A New York native, she grew up on Long Island, attended Wellington C. Mepham High School and received a B.A. in Music from Elmira College in upstate New York. Ellen studied piano at the Conservatoire Americain in Fontainebleau, France, outside Paris. After attending the Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School in NYC, she was inspired and hired by a newly formed organization called the Peace Corps, in Washington D.C. Her temporary assignment in Tunis, Tunisia was serendipitous for it was there that she met and married her husband of 53 years, Ali Khayat. They met while working together at the U.S. Embassy. Surrounded by a large family, they lived there twelve years, raising their son and daughter. After working for the Peace Corps, Ellen worked for the CARE Foundation and was asked by some members of the American community there to teach piano to their children. To her surprise, she found that she greatly enjoyed teaching, working with students and witnessing their joy and progress experienced through music.

In 1975, the family moved to Aptos, California, near Ellen's parents, Ella and Jesse Rose. Upon her return, Ellen began her serious teacher training at UCSC and Cabrillo College. She earned a teaching credential, and then a Master of Music Degree in Piano Pedagogy from Holy Names College.

Ellen was extremely active for over thirty years with the Music Teachers' Association of California (MTAC). She encouraged and supported her students to participate in the Certificate of Merit (CM), an annual multi-level evaluation that improves piano skills and the understanding of music theory, which she spearheaded and played an integral part in piloting. Her students were also enrolled in the Music Teachers' National Association (MTNA) in San Jose, which still furthered their musical education and piano performance skills.

Ellen was constantly active and enjoyed traveling with her husband all over the world. Teaching piano and spending time with those she loved gave her joy. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, dancing, exercise classes, attending theater concerts, opera, reading the New Yorker, studying languages, attending MTAC annual conventions for enrichment, visiting her family in Santa Barbara and Tunisia, and taking regular training through Apple to better use technology.

In short, as she often said to people, "I'm a perpetual student".

Ellen is survived by her husband, Ali Khayat, daughter, Meryam Molyneux, son-in-law, Mike Molyneux, three grandchildren, Joey, Ella and Luke, and her son, Mehdi Jesse Khayat. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Dottie deAquinos, from Florida, many cousins in Sweden and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews in Tunisia.

The family would like to thank Valeria Hurtado, her wonderful caretaker, and Hospice of Santa Cruz County for their amazing support and guidance on so many levels.

Thank you dear friends, piano students and families who were so supportive during this difficult time. Thank you for creating happy moments with Ellen that she was always so grateful to experience.

Memorials can be offered to your , Hospice of Santa Cruz County or Music Teachers of California (MTAC) Santa Cruz branch.





View the online memorial for Ellen Rose Khayat Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries