Elman Silva

Feb 16, 1945 - April 4, 2019

Watsonville

Elman Rodrigues Silva passed away April 18, 2019, in Freedom, California. He was 74. Elman was born February 16, 1945, in Santa Luzia, Pico, Acores. He immigrated to California on April 15, 1960, and made Watsonville his home in 1963.

Elman had a lifelong love of soccer and was active as a player, coach, and referee over his lifetime. He was instrumental in the continued growth of soccer in the community. Elman was an active member of the I.S.T.W. and Our Lady of Fatima Society of Watsonville. He was a constant supporter of the Portuguese community, attending festas, dancing the chamarrita, and enjoying food and drink with everyone. Elman also enjoyed traveling around the world with his wife, Helena, exploring different countries and cultures, and making numerous visits to his beloved Acores to visit family and friends.

Elman leaves behind his wife of 34 years, Maria Helena Silva; his children, Elman and Richard DaSilva, Cynthia Silva, Darlene Noyes; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Norbert and Daniel DaSilva, Adelino Silva, and preceded in death by Roger Silva.

A Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Patrick's Church. Burial will follow at Valley Public Cemetery. Mehl's Colonial Chapel has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.





