Elmer Gene Saunier
Dec. 6, 1944 – April 17, 2019
Santa Cruz County
Elmer Gene Saunier, a 55-year resident of Santa Cruz County, passed away peacefully in Palo Alto on April 17, 2019 after a brief illness. Elmer attended San Lorenzo Valley High School, and served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Elmer worked at a number of local jobs, including at K-Mart in Capitola for thirteen years. Elmer is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Deborah Anne (Thalls) Saunier of Watsonville; sisters Junie (Saunier) Boyd of San Mateo, Barbara (Saunier) Snyder of Concord, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Edmund and Margie Saunier, a brother Elward Saunier, and three sisters Margie, Mary, and Mildred. Military Funeral Honors will take place at a future date at California Central Coast Veteran's Cemetery, Seaside. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions can be made in Elmer's memory to ().
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on May 26, 2019