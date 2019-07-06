Elvena Rae Marini

Dec. 14, 1939 - May 24, 2019

Watsonville

After a courageous and protracted battle with cancer, Elvena passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019. Elvena was born in Santa Cruz, California on December 14, 1939. She was one of seven children born to Henry and Carolyn Marini. Elvena graduated Watsonville High School in 1957 and married Earl Gene Barger on July 14, 1957, in Aromas, California.

Elvena, also nicknamed Beanie, lived in Santa Cruz county her entire life and never considered living anywhere else, she was a true local and loved the central coast. Elvena loved entertaining with family and friends hosting many holidays, card parties, and picnics. Her family was the core of her soul and she was always part of the festivities at birthdays, Easter, the 4th of July, Halloween, and Christmas all of which brought her great joy. She enjoyed spending time with her cousins and looked forward to her daily talks with her cousin Linda Rush. Elvena was an office clerk and bookkeeper. Her last positions were with Mervyns and Home Depot where she made many good friends. She retired in 2013 and in her free time she loved watching SF Giants games, playing bingo, crocheting, and Jazz night on Sundays at the Moss Landing Inn where she danced till the end of the evening with friends.

Elvena is survived by her brothers Gary and Robert, her sister Vicki, and her four children; Theresa Toledo and husband Rocky, Kevin Barger, Julieanne Gonzalez and fiancé James McFarlane, and Lance Barger and wife Katie. Her grandchildren are Christopher Toledo and wife Jennifer, Nicholas Toledo and wife Loretta, Alyssa Nunez and husband Rodolfo, Raquel Toledo, Amylia Gonzalez, Avalon Gonzalez, Karli Barger, Brooke Barger, Emma Barger, and Maridee McFarlane. She also has six great-grandchildren Alexander, Aiden, Lorelei, Logan, Brooks and Wyatt. She was preceded in passing by her brothers Steve and Buster and her sister Phyllis.

A memorial to for Elvena will be held at the historical Bockius-Orr House, 332 East Beach Street, Watsonville, on July 20, 2019, from 12:00 to 3:00pm, come join us for a celebration in honor of Elvena.





