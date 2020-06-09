Elwood Fossum08/11/1930 - 06/03/2020Anderson, CAElwood Milan Fossum was born in 1930 in Williston, North Dakota to George and Leona Fossum, the second of three children. His father died when he was four. When he was 14, his family moved to Santa Cruz, California. It was there that he met the love of his life, Alice Olivia Bentley. They knew each other for 75 years. During his life, Elwood owned and operated three separate businesses in Santa Cruz, California – a locker plant, a meat market, and then custom butchering. After retiring from custom butchering, Elwood continued to work sharpening clipper blades, scissors, and knives in Santa Cruz and then in Anderson, California. Elwood was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Alice. He is survived by his brother Milton Fossum of Salinas, California; sons Ron Fossum of Santa Cruz, California, and Dave Fossum of Redding, California; Dennis King (affectionately known as his "third son") of Murrieta, California; grandchildren Jennifer, Doug, Tiffany, Ashley, and Erik; and 10 great grandchildren. Elwood will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Good News Rescue Mission in Redding, California in his name.