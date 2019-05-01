Emily "Theo" Freund

December 12, 1941 - April 28. 2019

40 Year Resident of Santa Cruz

Friends and family will gather on Sunday to say farewell to a loving mother, grandmother, and trusted friend, Emily Freund who passed away peacefully at her Santa Cruz home with her family at her bedside. Born in New York, she was 77 years old. Emily moved to Southern California as a youth; graduating from U.S.C. and earning her degrees in Counseling and Studio Arts. She worked as a marriage counselor for many years in Santa Cruz. Emily was very dedicated to her profession and was well respected amongst her colleagues. Helping people through difficulties in their lives, keeping families together, and striving to do the best job she could, is how the many people she touched will remember her.

Emily was an accomplished ceramics artist with her home displaying countless works that she created. She lovingly gifted many pieces to friends and fellow artists who frequented her home gallery. Proud of her Jewish heritage, she was a longtime member and supporter of Temple Beth El. Emily deeply loved being a mother and her daughter will cherish the many memories of their annual trips to Illinois to visit family, the many movies they saw together, and the great conversations they had over lunch.

She is survived by her daughter Andrea Freund, her grandson Forest Boffemmyer, her dearest friend Maritza Turpin and her son Alan Turpin, and a host of extended family and friends who will miss her strong and loving spirit.

A graveside ceremony will be held on Sunday May 5, 2019 at Home of Peace Cemetery (440 Meder Street) in Santa Cruz, beginning at 12:30 p.m., where she will be laid to rest beside her husband Arthur Freund who preceded her in death in 1994. Any kind acts of charity can be made in her memory to the S.P.C.A. or the Survivors Healing Center. If you wish to leave a reflection or condolence with her family, please visit the Benito and Azzaro homepage.







