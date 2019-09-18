Santa Cruz Sentinel Obituaries
|
Services
Mehl's Colonial Chapel
222 E Lake Ave
Watsonville, CA 95076
(831) 724-6371
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Mehl's Colonial Chapel
222 E Lake Ave
Watsonville, CA 95076
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Mehl's Colonial Chapel
222 E Lake Ave
Watsonville, CA 95076
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Valley Catholic Church
2401 E. Lake Ave
Watsonville, CA
View Map
Enrique Real Carrasco


1940 - 2019
Enrique Real Carrasco Obituary
Enrique Real Carrasco
July 12, 1940 ~ Sept. 10, 2019
Salinas
Enrique Real Carrasco time was cut short due to his battle with Cancer, he was 79 years old. He passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019, at 10:16 pm surrounded by the people he loved the most - his family.
Enrique worked for a lumber mill in Santa Cruz for 25 years and retired at the age of 62. He then moved to Arizona to travel and enjoy life to the fullest. Enrique passionately played his guitar and wrote his own songs. He also enjoyed dancing, fishing, boxing and loved gambling at the casinos. Enrique was always a happy and welcoming person. He was able to make friends and start conversations at any given moment.
Enrique Is survived by his beloved wife Juanita Carrasco and children Isabel Carrasco (Leslie Bell), Joe Henry Carrasco (Elise Carrasco), Veronica Moran (Pablo Moran) and his 5 precious grandchildren.
Visitation services are held on Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm with the Rosary at 7:00 pm at Mehl's Colonial Chapel, 222 E. Lake Ave. Watsonville Ca. Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 10:00 am at Our Lady Valley Catholic Church, at 2401 E. Lake Ave Watsonville Ca. Any donations or flowers are greatly appreciated and can be sent to Mehl's Colonial Chapel.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019
