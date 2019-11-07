|
Eric Steven Watson
July 25, 1988 - October 28, 2019
A Resident of Santa Cruz, California
Eric Steven Watson passed away Monday, October 28th 2019 following medical challenges. Eric was born in Santa Cruz on July 25, 1988 to Michelle J Baker and Steven C Watson. Eric lived in Santa Cruz for most of his life, but also spent time living in West Hollywood and elsewhere. He attended Green Acres elementary, Shoreline middle, and Soquel High schools. He also pursued a degree at Cabrillo College over several years in psychology. Eric pursued a career in retail as an accomplished and awarded salesman, specializing in fragrance, with Macy's, Nordstrom, and Lord & Taylor. He also volunteered with and supported the Cabrillo College LGBTQ+ Community and Second Story, a respite house operated by Encompass Community Services. Eric worked with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and was a strong advocate for family members to participate to better understand and support those struggling with mental illnesses.
Eric had an extraordinary dedication and passion towards his goals, and didn't accept anything but the best in himself and others around him. He had impeccable taste for aesthetics, from fashion to design, color to aroma. His love for dance and music was unmistakable throughout his life, which he shared with those around him. He pursued other interests, from roller coasters to gardening. He had an essential connection to the cats he had throughout his life. Eric was dedicated to bettering the lives of those around him, assisting his family through struggles and others by volunteering and studying psychology.
Eric was a proudly gay man who never shied away from expressing who he really was. He faced many great challenges with courage and persistence from his childhood through his passing that will always inspire.
Eric is survived by his parents, his brother Sidney J Watson, his grandparents Jack and Sharon Watson and Georgia Baker, many close family members in town, and his cat Azul. He was preceded by his cat Aaliyah. A celebration of Eric's life will be held on Friday, October 8 2019, at Oakwood Chapel at 1pm, at 3301 Paul Sweet Rd, Santa Cruz CA, followed by graveside service beside relatives that preceded him there. In lieu of flowers, please support the LGBTQ+ people in your life, those struggling with mental illness, and donate to NAMI, Encompass Community Services or your favorite LGBTQ+ organization if possible to further his causes and passions.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 7, 2019