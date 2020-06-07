Eric 'Caveman' ThygersenNov. 21, 1959 - May. 29, 2020Santa CruzEric Carl Thygersen aka Caveman, age 60, passed peacefully in his home surrounded by his loved ones on May 29th, 2020. He was born at St. Ann's hospital November 21st, 1959 in Los Angeles. He traveled with family along the coast of California, in 1972 the family settled in Capitola. This is where Eric found his love for surfing and began his life as Caveman among the other Tola Rats. One day after breaking his longboard he converted it to a kneeboard and never turned back, joined associations such as Kneeboard surfing USA (KSUSA). Caveman preferred spending most of his time outdoor surfing, he was proudly 'removed' from Soquel high school and finished his high school career at Sunshine community.He proudly married Karri Ann Sharpe on February 21, 1981 and was by her side for 40 years of marriage. He supported his family as a concrete finisher that completed specialty work throughout Santa Cruz County. He got started in the trade with his father-in-law Don Sharpe. He continued working with the local companies that would require both his skill and great personality to bring together any crew. Caveman absolutely loved being onsite with all the dirty dogs in the concrete world.He competed in surf competitions throughout California, but truly did it for the social interactions with his fellow surf brothers. In competition the other competitors would jump off the line and sprint down the beach while Caveman would be caught walking to the water line to start his heat, always a chance to bring that Santa Cruz feeling to the world with his relaxed personality.With Caveman's love for sports and outdoor activities, he coached his three sons during their time in little league Baseball at Live Oak. You could find him coaching multiple teams of different age groups just to be there for his sons during there early years of baseball. He continued to support the surrounding baseball organizations by umpiring baseball games long after his children started high school.Eric Thygersen is survived by his wife Karri Thygersen. Three sons: Shane, Blake and Jason Thygersen. Three grandchildren: Brina, Alyson, and Alex Thygersen. Siblings: Steve Thygersen, Janet Martini, Justin and Jeremy Trout.On June 20th starting at 9:00 am to 1:00 pm we will be heading out to catch one last wave in Caveman's memory. A small memorial will be available at Rockview for anyone to stroll by to give their best wishes and move on to abide by Covid regulation. We ask that anyone unable to make it to Rockview but influenced by Caveman to grab your board and catch that one wave in your favorite surf spot for Eric Thygersen 'Caveman'