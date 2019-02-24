Erin Corinne Brady

September 22, 1986 - February 19, 2019

A resident of the Santa Cruz Mountains

Erin Corinne Brady passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday February 19. She battled health problems in big and small ways over the last decade and struggled through a particularly difficult year.

Erin was born and raised in the Santa Cruz Mountains. She attended Loma Prieta Elementary, CT English Middle School, and Scotts Valley High School. Erin loved all animals and was passionate about her work as a veterinary assistant at VCA Animal Hospital in Los Gatos.

Erin was a cherished daughter of Scott and Karen; beloved sister of Bevin Smith; sister-in-law to Jody Smith; and loving aunt to James and Elaine Smith. She was a generous, loving friend to all who knew her. Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Thursday, February 28th from 11-1 followed by a service at 1pm at Santa Cruz Memorial 1927 Ocean Street Extension in Santa Cruz. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Erin's memory to the Silicon Valley Pet project (svpetproject.org)

If you would like to express your condolences to the family, share memories, light a candle or view or post photos, please visit www.scmemorial.com





