Ernest Devonshire, Sr.

June 8, 1929 - January 15, 2019

Resident of Scotts Valley

Ernie Devonshire Sr. age 89, went home to be with the lord, passing peacefully in his sleep at Santa Cruz Post Acute Care Facility. Resident of Scotts Valley, he was born in Manteca, CA to Ernest William Devonshire and Mary (Nascemento) Devonshire. He graduated from Manteca High School in 1948 and moved to Santa Cruz the same year, while continuing to serve in the National Guard.

Ernie met his wife Kathleen while in high school. The married in 1950 and raised their three children in Santa Cruz before moving the family to Ben Lomond in 1962. During this time he was very active in the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts Organizations.

Ernie worked as a teamster truck driver for twenty three years, driving for Santa Cruz Distributing, Graham and Sons Concrete and Las Animas Concrete. Upon retiring from the teamsters in 1975, he began a second career and joined his son at Ernie's Arco in Felton. They formed a partnership and built Ernie's Auto Center in 1978. In 1991 he retired a second time. His favorite pass times were RVing with their "We Bee Friends", four wheeling the Rubicon, traveling across the United States and most important to him was spending time with his family. High energy was in Ernie's DNA, so his welding, fabricating and building talents were applied to many home projects. When the Glen Arbor bridge was dismantled in the 1960's, he had the beams delivered to his backyard in Ben Lomond to be used as retaining walls. In the 1950's a major undertaking of his was building a train using narrow gauge rails, which was located on three city blocks on Delaware Ave. in Santa Cruz. Complete with a gas powered locomotive, passenger car equipped with chairs discarded from the Garfield Park School demolition and even a caboose. He also built a trestle and tunnel for the train.

Ernie always had a great smile to share, positive attitude and a willingness to help all.

He is survived by his wife Kathleen, sons Ernie Devonshire Jr. (Paulette) of Ben Lomond, CA, George Devonshire (Diana) of Oakhurst, CA, and daughter Susan Costella (John) of Oakhurst, CA. 12 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren. He also leaves his sister Ernestine Scott. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and four sisters, including his infant twin sister who died of whooping cough and a great granddaughter Shania Costella.

Our family would like to thank Dr. Leib and Dr. Singh for the many years of compassion and care they provided.

Ernie was laid to rest on January 22 at Felton Cemetery. At his request no services will be held. To express your condolences or share a memory with Ernie's family, please visit www.pacificgardenschapel.com.





