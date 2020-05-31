Ernest Penrose Jr.Mar 23, 1941 - May 21, 2020ModestoOn May 21st, 2020 Ernest Penrose Jr., a gentle friend to everyone, passed away at the age of 79.Ernie was born on March 23, 1941 in Grass Valley, Ca to Ernest and Elizabeth Penrose. His family moved to Santa Cruz, Ca where Ernie grew up and made friends with all his high school classmates. He continued his friendship assault on all the new people he met when he moved to Modesto, Ca and where he married his wife Marian Scott.Ernie was preceded in death by his father Ernest, his mother Elizabeth, and his wife Marian. He is survived by his brother David and several cousins, with special affection for Diana Harvey of Sacramento. He met and grew close to his guardian angel, Deborah Lucas who administered the senior facility where he earlier resided. Ernie was very devoted to his bible study group at Big Valley Grace Community. He will be missed.