Esther Marie Bei

May 8, 1933 ~ Feb. 20, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

A private mass has been celebrated for long time Santa Cruz Resident, Esther Bei, who passed away at her home this past week.

Born in Santa Cruz, she was 85 years old.

Esther was a devoted sister, aunt and friend, who will be remembered for her generosity and her dedication to her Catholic faith. One of 3 siblings, Esther took her vows with The Sisters of Holy Family religious order in the Bay Area.

Esther took on second career with Wells Fargo in Millbrae, and retired as a manager with a career in banking that spanned over 35 years. She returned to Santa Cruz in 1995, and was a long time parishioner of St. Joseph's Catholic Community where she leaves many dear friends who will miss her gentle and nurturing manner.

Her family will cherish many fun memories of the trips to Reno and Lake Tahoe, where Esther enjoyed playing the slot machines, as she was also a regular player in the California Lottery. She loved to travel, and her trip to Italy with her loved ones was most memorable for her.

She is survived by her sister Dolores Tottino of Castroville and her brother Norman Bei of Soquel. Esther was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Attilia Bei, and she leaves her 5 nieces, 2 nephews, and loving extended family members who remain the benefactors of her prayers. The family would like to thank her care givers Juana Meza, Griselda Godinez and Elsa Edeza. The family is also very grateful for the help and guidance from Hospice of Santa Cruz County.

The funeral mass was held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Capitola. Esther was laid to rest beside her parents in a private ceremony at Holy Cross Mausoleum in Santa Cruz. Any kind acts of charity can be made in her name to .





