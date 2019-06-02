|
|
Esther R Saldana
July 30, 1933 - May 19, 2019
Resident Of Santa Cruz
Esther R. Saldana died Sunday, May 19th in the late evening in her home in Santa Cruz, CA. after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born 1933 in Corona, CA, she was an active member of the Catholic community that was loved and admired by everyone she came in contact with. Please join the family to celebrate her life. A viewing will be held at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel on June 4, 2019 at 1pm – 4pm following a Rosary at St. Joseph's Catholic Church from 6pm – 8pm. A memorial service will be held on June 5, 2019 10am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Capitola, CA. following the Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery Visit; https://pacificgardenschapel.com/tribute/all-services/index.html for more details.
View the online memorial for Esther R Saldana
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on June 2, 2019