Esther TabancayNov. 30, 1924 ~ June 18, 2020WatsonvilleOur beloved Esther Pascua Tabancay sadly passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020 at the age of 95 years. Esther was born on November 30, 1924 to the late Gregorio and Francisca Pascua in Bacarra Ilocos Norte, Philippines. She was the fourth of eight siblings. Esther graduated from Ilocos Norte High School in Laoag, Ilocos Norte, received her elementary teaching credential from St. Williams College and taught second grade in the Philippines until she arrived in California in 1949. She further pursued her education at Hartnell College in Salinas.A long-time resident of Watsonville, Esther belonged to many clubs and organizations. She was a pioneer member and officer of the Filipino Community of Watsonville, Filipino Women's Club of Watsonville, Filipino Catholic Association of Watsonville, the Filipino Catholic Federation of America, the United Bacarrarenios Association, Dona Aurora Quezon Lodge #57 of the Caballeros de Dimas Alang and a Watsonville Band Booster. Esther was honored to be selected as the Filipino recipient for the International Women's Day in 2015.After being employed by the Green Giant Company as a laboratory technician for 23 years, Esther retired and traveled all over the world with many vacations in Europe, Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, and the Caribbean. She also enjoyed the bus trips to Reno with her friends.Esther's favorite pastimes were tending to her garden of roses and orchids and sharing the fruits of her apple, pear, peach, persimmon, orange and lemon trees with neighbors and friends. She was also extremely talented in crocheting, earning blue ribbons at the Santa Cruz County Fair, and making many tablecloths and bedspreads for family and friends. All who knew Esther, knew there wasn't a moment during a special gathering that your picture was not taken. An avid sports fan, her favorite teams were the Golden State Warriors and the Oakland A's. She loved her family and social gatherings, especially dancing and singing at those events. She was the happiest being surrounded by her grandchildren. Her proudest accomplishment as a single mother was educating all her children who each earned a college degree.Esther was preceded in death by her parents, Gregorio and Francisca Pascua, her siblings, her husband Benny Tabancay, and her long-time companion Emilio G. Elagas. She leaves behind a loving family, Dr. Ruth (Dr. Mick Austin) Tabancay of Berkeley, Frances (David) Delfino of Royal Oaks, Darlene (Ray) Duffy of Santa Rosa, Jerry (Fely) Tabancay of San Jose and Linda (Tom) Walsh of La Quinta, her grandchildren, Renata, Caitlin and Renata Austin, David and Dominic (Katie) Delfino, Garrett, Jocelyn, Fallon and Caroline Duffy, and Brian and Nicole Tabancay, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, godchildren and her extended family. We will all miss her dearly.The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Susie Rillera and Ellis Pascual of the Rillera Guest Home and their staff, Caring, Maria, Freida and Ofelia for their special loving care of Esther.Viewing will take place at Mehl's Colonial Chapel, 222 East Lake Avenue, Watsonville, on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Due to the current social distancing regulations, a private Rosary and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held. A celebration of Esther's life will be announced in the very near future. Memorial donations may be made to the Scholarship Fund of the Filipino Community of Watsonville, c/o 2260 Silver Stone Street, Royal Oaks, CA. 95076.