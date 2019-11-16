Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Dorosin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Blossom Dorosin


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Blossom Dorosin Obituary
Evelyn Blossom Dorosin
MAR 18, 1927 - OCT 17 2019
Aptos, CA
Evelyn Blossom Dorosin died peacefully in her Aptos home October 17, 2019. No services are planned at her request. She is survived by her grandson Ron, his wife Joyce, her great granddaughter Stella Blossom, her son Michael, and her sister Debby Raboy. She was predeceased by her husband, Norman Dorosin M. D. and her son Jeremy.
She was born in Joliet Illinois to Rose and Harris Lewis March 18, 1927. She graduated from Joliet High School and attended UCLA. She briefly worked as a registered nurse before her marriage.
She married Norman Dorosin M. D. December 1953. They lived in Los Angeles during his radiology residency at Wadsworth V. A. Hospital. They then moved to Oakland California where Norman had a radiology practice for 35 years.
After losing their Berkeley hills home in the 1991 Berkeley fire, Blossom and Norman moved to Aptos where she happily lived for 28 years. She was a fierce friend, a loyal neighbor, and loved her dogs.
Contributions in her memory may be given to Friends of the Santa Cruz Library, Aptos Branch, 7695 Soquel Drive, Aptos, CA 95003.


View the online memorial for Evelyn Blossom Dorosin
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -