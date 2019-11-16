|
Evelyn Blossom Dorosin
MAR 18, 1927 - OCT 17 2019
Aptos, CA
Evelyn Blossom Dorosin died peacefully in her Aptos home October 17, 2019. No services are planned at her request. She is survived by her grandson Ron, his wife Joyce, her great granddaughter Stella Blossom, her son Michael, and her sister Debby Raboy. She was predeceased by her husband, Norman Dorosin M. D. and her son Jeremy.
She was born in Joliet Illinois to Rose and Harris Lewis March 18, 1927. She graduated from Joliet High School and attended UCLA. She briefly worked as a registered nurse before her marriage.
She married Norman Dorosin M. D. December 1953. They lived in Los Angeles during his radiology residency at Wadsworth V. A. Hospital. They then moved to Oakland California where Norman had a radiology practice for 35 years.
After losing their Berkeley hills home in the 1991 Berkeley fire, Blossom and Norman moved to Aptos where she happily lived for 28 years. She was a fierce friend, a loyal neighbor, and loved her dogs.
Contributions in her memory may be given to Friends of the Santa Cruz Library, Aptos Branch, 7695 Soquel Drive, Aptos, CA 95003.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 16, 2019