Evelyn De Alba
May 5, 1929 - January 14, 2020
Boulder Creek
Evelyn De Alba, 90 years of age, passed on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in Corralitos, near her home in Boulder Creek, CA. Evelyn was born May 5, 1929 in Checotah, Oklahoma to Emett and Effie Williams. She was the youngest of three children, and her brothers preceded her in death. Evelyn graduated from Mission High School in San Francisco. Evelyn married the late Art De Alba in 1949 and one son was born from this union. Evelyn worked many years as a secretary for several firms in and around San Francisco and retired from Philips NA in the 70's. Evelyn enjoyed socializing, entertaining and traveling with close friends throughout the US, Mexico and Europe. Evelyn loved her friends and family and socializing with others was one of her favorite pastimes, as was watching her beloved Forty Niners. Ev's Christmas Eve parties were legendary. Evelyn and Art built their first cabin in Boulder Creek in 1956, and visited most weekends and during summer; always entertaining guests. They loved the Santa Cruz Mountains and built a newer home close by, and moved in permanently when they retired. Evelyn was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, mother, and friend, always thinking of others first; and always wore a smile on her face. "To know her was to love her." Evelyn leaves to cherish her loving memory her son Jim, one granddaughter, Julie, and one great-granddaughter, Shea, and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A celebration of life will be held from noon until 4 PM on February 29 at Bargetto Winery, 3535 Main St, Soquel, CA 95073.
Donations (in lieu of flowers) can be made to "Bridge Hospice" and mailed to Bridge Hospice, 601 East Romie Lane, Suite 4, Salinas, CA 93901.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jan. 18, 2020