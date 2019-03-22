EVELYN F SKIPPER

APTOS

Evelyn was born April 7, 1929 in Lyons, NE, one of seven children of Andrew and Edith Hansen. The family moved to CA when she was a young teenager, settling in Glendale where she attended and graduated from Hoover High School.

In 1951, she married Harry Clyde "Skip" Skipper. Both Evelyn and Skip became life-long employees of Lockheed, first in Burbank, CA and later in Sunnyvale, CA. When they transferred to Sunnyvale, they moved to San Jose. They both were avid golfers and on weekends they enjoyed and fell in love with the Aptos, CA area where they bought a home on the 4th green of the Aptos Seascape golf course. They became members of the Aptos Country Club. Evelyn immersed herself in the women's club's activities.

She and Skip enjoyed traveling and were frequently accompanied by her sister, Marian and Marian's husband, Dale, on these trips.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Skip, and is survived by her brother, Jim, and numerous nieces and nephews. No services were or will be held per her request.





View the online memorial for EVELYN F SKIPPER Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary