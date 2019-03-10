Evelyn Katherine Smith

Jan. 4, 1927 – Mar. 2, 2019

Resident of Galt



Evelyn Katherine Smith went home to the Lord on March 2, 2019 with her loving husband by her side. She was 92. Evelyn was born January 4, 1927 in Hahira, Georgia where she was raised. She met her sweetheart Ralph Smith while he was in the Airforce and stationed at Moody Field in Valdosta, Georgia. The couple moved to San Jose in 1947 where they married and had four children. The family moved to Scotts Valley in 1963 where they spent 18 years. Following Ralph's retirement they moved to Redding, Paso Robles, Nampa, Idaho, Congress, Arizona and then to Galt, California.

Evelyn worked as a telephone operator for Pacific Telegraph. She also worked for Langendorf Bakery and later spent many years at Mt. Hermon Redwood Camp cooking and housekeeping.

Evelyn enjoyed sewing, knitting, working in her garden, painting and reading her Bible. Most of all she enjoyed being a wife, mother and homemaker. She was described by her family as an excellent cook and she will be remembered for her famous fried chicken.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Ralph Smith of Galt, CA; four children, Larry Smith and his wife, Angie of Glendale, AZ, Glenn Smith and his wife, Donna of Ben Lomond, Brian Smith and his wife, Patty of Santa Cruz and Gayle Borreson of Scotts Valley. She was also survived by nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Services will be held at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel 1050 Cayuga St., Santa Cruz, CA on Saturday March 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm. A private interment will follow at Soquel Cemetery, Soquel, CA.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to Hospice of San Joaquin 3888 Pacific Ave, Stockton, CA 95204. To express your condolence or share a remembrance with Evelyn's family, please visit www.pacificgardenschapel.com.





