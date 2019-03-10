Santa Cruz Sentinel Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
831-423-5721
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Katherine Smith


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evelyn Katherine Smith Obituary
Evelyn Katherine Smith
Jan. 4, 1927 – Mar. 2, 2019
Resident of Galt

Evelyn Katherine Smith went home to the Lord on March 2, 2019 with her loving husband by her side. She was 92. Evelyn was born January 4, 1927 in Hahira, Georgia where she was raised. She met her sweetheart Ralph Smith while he was in the Airforce and stationed at Moody Field in Valdosta, Georgia. The couple moved to San Jose in 1947 where they married and had four children. The family moved to Scotts Valley in 1963 where they spent 18 years. Following Ralph's retirement they moved to Redding, Paso Robles, Nampa, Idaho, Congress, Arizona and then to Galt, California.
Evelyn worked as a telephone operator for Pacific Telegraph. She also worked for Langendorf Bakery and later spent many years at Mt. Hermon Redwood Camp cooking and housekeeping.
Evelyn enjoyed sewing, knitting, working in her garden, painting and reading her Bible. Most of all she enjoyed being a wife, mother and homemaker. She was described by her family as an excellent cook and she will be remembered for her famous fried chicken.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Ralph Smith of Galt, CA; four children, Larry Smith and his wife, Angie of Glendale, AZ, Glenn Smith and his wife, Donna of Ben Lomond, Brian Smith and his wife, Patty of Santa Cruz and Gayle Borreson of Scotts Valley. She was also survived by nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Services will be held at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel 1050 Cayuga St., Santa Cruz, CA on Saturday March 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm. A private interment will follow at Soquel Cemetery, Soquel, CA.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to Hospice of San Joaquin 3888 Pacific Ave, Stockton, CA 95204. To express your condolence or share a remembrance with Evelyn's family, please visit www.pacificgardenschapel.com.


View the online memorial for Evelyn Katherine Smith
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
Download Now