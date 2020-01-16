|
Evelyn Lucile Linkemyer
Mar. 26, 1926 - Dec. 18, 2019
Resident of Santa Cruz
Evelyn Lucile Linkemyer passed away on December 18, 2019 at home in Santa Cruz of natural causes. She was 93. Lucile as she was known by family and friends was born in Stockton on March 26, 1926, the daughter of Robert William Cotton and Florence Lucille (Leonard) Cotton. She grew up in Stockton where she received her early education. She later graduated from UCLA.
A resident of Santa Cruz for the past 35 years. She worked as a real estate agent and also as a grade school teacher. A member of the Omega Nu and the 20/30 Club.
Lucile was an amazing seamstress, she spun her own yarn and knitted. She enjoyed activities that included; skiing, sailing and dancing. She also did water exercise at the Spa for many years.
She is survived by her daughter, Tina Bailey and her husband Richard Bailey; her son, Richard Linkemyer and five grandchildren, Parker, Sophia, Joanna, Lauren and Kendall. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harlan Eugene Linkemyer and her son, Randall Craig Linkemyer.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and her ashes will be scattered at sea. To express your condolences or share a remembrance with her family please visit www.pacificgardenschapel.com.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to Hospice of Santa Cruz, 940 Disc Dr, Scotts Valley, CA 95066.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jan. 16, 2020