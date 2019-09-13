|
Evelyn Mae Stanley
Feb. 11, 1929 - Sept. 2, 2019
Scotts Valley
Evelyn Mae Stanley passed peacefully at home on September 2, 2019 at age 90. She was born on February 11, 1929 in St. Louis, Mo.
Evie is predeceased by her beloved husband, Henry M. Stanley. She is survived by her three daughters, Maureen Brown of Carlsbad, CA., Kathleen Ancheta of Wailuku, HI., and Christine Simms of Felton, CA., She is also survived by her brother Clyde Conrad of Lake Mary, Florida.
She leaves six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sept. 13, 2019