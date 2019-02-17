Ezra Lee Yetter

Dec. 2, 1930 - Feb. 3, 2019

Resident of Scotts Valley

Ezra L. Yetter passed away at his residence in Scotts Valley early Sunday Feb 3rd. He was 88 years old.

Ezra was born in his Pennsylvania Dutch family home on Dec. 2nd, 1930 in Lewistown, Pennsylvania. He joined the U.S. Army the first week after graduating from high school. He was very proud of working with General MacArthur during the Korean War. He met his wife Della, who was also in the army, and they were married in 1951 in a beautiful on-base ceremony in Japan.

After his service, Ezra and Della settled in San Jose, CA and raised 3 children, Mike, Rick and Lorraine. After a short stint with Singer Corp., Ezra was offered a job at Lockheed, where he worked and went to college to earn his bachelor`s degree. He became a satellite telemetry analyst and worked there for over 30 years.

Ezra loved line dancing and socializing with his wife Della, and being in his Santa Cruz home that he purchased in 1974. Ezra lived in that beautiful, historic home for 42 years. He loved sitting in the living room and watching the water, waves, and surfers.

Ezra was preceded in death by his beautiful wife Della and his beloved son Rick. He is survived by his son Mike, daughter Lorraine, daughter-in-laws Robin and Kristy, and 2 grandsons. We will all miss him greatly. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . If you would like to offer condolences to Ezra's family, share your memories (or photos) or light a candle in his honor, please visit www.scmemorial.com.





View the online memorial for Ezra Lee Yetter Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary