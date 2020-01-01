|
|
F. Dean Hamilton
Sep. 4, 1924-Dec. 28, 2019
Soquel
Dean was born in Alameda to Frank and Margaret Hamilton but he was a longtime resident of Santa Cruz. A World War II veteran Dean played professional baseball in the late 40's and later retired from the Tidewater Oil Co. Dean is survived by children Peggy, Allen and Robin, Bill and Nancy, Gary, Dean, Jr. and Joan, Deborah and Gary, 10 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Sadie and his grandson John. A gathering will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4th from 11am-2pm at the Rodeo Mobile Estates Club House.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jan. 1, 2020