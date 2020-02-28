|
Faith Arlene Tuban
Feb. 13, 1930 ~ Feb. 11, 2020
Resident of Aptos
On February 11, 2020, just two days shy of her 90th birthday, Faith Arlene Tuban passed away peacefully with her beloved nephews Chuck and Andy by her side.
Faith was born on February 13, 1930 in Salinas to Thorvald P. and Marian A. Beck. Faith was one of eight children and she remained close to her siblings throughout her life. Her brothers Arlan, Paul and Jim and sisters Norma, Iona and Mary predeceased her.
After an early career in banking, Faith began a job at El Camino Hospital in Mountain View where she became a highly valued and respected member of the Care Coordination and Human Support Team. Given her gentle, caring nature and a never-ending desire to serve others, it is of no surprise that she excelled at her job. Although she received many accolades for her work and dedication, it was Faith's interactions with patients and their families where she shined brightest.
Faith was predeceased by her husband Greg with whom she spent many happy years. They enjoyed numerous outdoor activities together including waterskiing and snow skiing and were able to travel around the world extensively. During Greg's final years Faith was his tireless caregiver and a more loving and tender wife could not be found.
At the age of 85 Faith began living at Aegis of Aptos where she quickly became a favorite of all who lived and worked there. It was here at Aegis that Faith spent her final years being cared for just as lovingly and tenderly as she had cared for so many others throughout her lifetime.
Faith had a lifelong relationship with the Lord and she lived every day of her life dedicated to her beliefs and to be of service to God. Faith was involved in Stephens Ministry as well as a member of the Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church in Aptos and the Country Cowboy Church Gathering in Aptos.
Faith is survived by her brother Tim Beck of Glendale, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Faith's life will be held Saturday, February 29th at 1:00 pm at the Country Cowboy Church Gathering, located at 10707 Soquel Drive, Aptos.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Feb. 28, 2020