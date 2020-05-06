Fernando Valencia
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Fernando's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fernando Valencia
Dec 12, 1934 - May 2, 2020
Santa Cruz, California
Fernando passed peacefully on May 2nd at home with family.
"Rifle Arm Valencia does it again!" He loved baseball. Threw many no hitters in High School He loved to walk, laugh, talk to ladies, but mostly he loved to eat.
Never gained weight. He is Survived by his sister Mary Borreson and her four sons Daniel, Marcus, Tony and Kim Borreson and many cousins in Tucson AZ


View the online memorial for Fernando  Valencia

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved