Fernando ValenciaDec 12, 1934 - May 2, 2020Santa Cruz, CaliforniaFernando passed peacefully on May 2nd at home with family."Rifle Arm Valencia does it again!" He loved baseball. Threw many no hitters in High School He loved to walk, laugh, talk to ladies, but mostly he loved to eat.Never gained weight. He is Survived by his sister Mary Borreson and her four sons Daniel, Marcus, Tony and Kim Borreson and many cousins in Tucson AZ