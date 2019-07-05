Home

Flora B. Curtice Hansen


1930 - 2019
Flora B. Curtice Hansen Obituary
Flora B. Curtice Hansen
Oct 5, 1930 - June 6, 2019
Santa Cruz
Flora B. Curtice Hansen, a psychotherapist and artist who lived in Santa Cruz since 1985, died peacefully at Sunshine Villa on June 6, 2019, at the age of 88. She had no children. Her husband, Craig Hansen, also an artist, preceded her in death several years ago. Originally from New York, she lived and worked in Berkeley for several decades before moving to Santa Cruz. Flora was a devoted friend, animal lover, delighted in her garden and life in Santa Cruz. No public memorial is planned.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on July 5, 2019
