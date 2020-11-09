1/1
Florence "Betty" Ribeiro
1928 - 2020
August 14, 1928 - October 20, 2020
Aptos, CA
Born, raised and lived most of her life in CT, settled in Aptos, CA in 2010 for the remainder of her life. She loved going to the beach to look out at the beautiful Monterey Bay and going for rides along the coast.
Betty was an avid baker, cook and hosted gatherings at her home on Sundays and holidays where she loved being with her family. Her passion was crocheting, sewing and doing crafts, but mostly loved sharing them with her family and teaching anyone who wanted to learn to crotchet. She had 10 children and lots of grandchildren, she loved little babies and children, this kept her young at heart, a Toys R Us kid forever. Betty worked side by side with her sister Jean as lunch ladies at Central Catholic H.S. in Norwalk, CT for almost 20yrs. She loved to share funny stories of her "kids" at CCHS and would jokingly tell people she had over 200 kids.
She was an example of a Jesus follower, she never turned anyone away. There was always room at our table and gave shelter to those who was in need.
Betty is predeceased by her husband, Tony Ribeiro; her two sisters: Jean Chieffalo & Mae Booth; three sons:Vernon, Ronald & Thomas Wallenta; and three grandchildren: Dawn Mead, Amanda Ofeiro & Peter Wallenta. She is survived by her children: Sandy & husband Jimmy Bardelli, Donna Wing, Alan Jr & wife Debbie Wallenta, Debbie Sturges, Craig Wallenta, Nanci Wallenta, and Ellie & husband Larry Ness . As well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.
Services will be held at Corralitos Community Church at 26 Browns Valley Rd on 11/21/2020 at 1:00 pm.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Service
01:00 PM
Corralitos Community Church
