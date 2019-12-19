|
|
Frances Damon
October 20th, 1949 - November 13th, 2019
Cologne, Germany
FRANCES BETH DAMON-HELGESON, born on October 20th, 1949 in Waterloo, Iowa, passed away peacefully on November 13th, 2019 in Cologne, Germany. France is survived by her loving daughter Broghan Helgeson and her brothers Rick Damon and Jon Damon, as well as their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Betty Jean Damon, her niece Malia Damon, her husband Harold Helgeson, as well as Buffalo, Berkeley, Kokomo, Zildjian and the many other dogs she loved so dearly.
France grew up riding horses and playing baseball in Portola Valley, California and attended Portola Valley Elementary School and Woodside High School. In her free time, she trained puppies for Guide Dogs for the Blind. She completed her Bachelor's degree and went on to receive a Master's degree in Art History and Oil Painting at the University Of California, Santa Barbara and San Francisco State University. France had an adventurous spirit and traveled much of the globe over the course of her lifetime. After college, she worked as the art director of the TV station in Pago Pago, American Samoa. She lived and worked for nearly a decade in San Francisco, where she met her future husband, Professor Harold Helgeson. The two were married in 1986 in Zurich, Switzerland and lived together in Berkeley, California as well as in Cannes, France and Naples, Italy with their daughter Broghan, born in 1988. After returning to the U.S., France spent many years working as a vocational teacher at San Jose Job Corps Center, touching the lives of many. At the age of 62, France moved to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, where she volunteered for the charity Friends International as well as taught Art and Design at Raffles International College. She joined a theater group, The Phnom Penh Players, fulfilling her dream as an actor and even directing an award-winning rendition of The Vagina Monologues. In 2018, France moved to Naples, Italy to learn Italian, focus on her painting and reconnect with old friends. Her last year on this planet was spent enjoying long sunsets on the beaches of Capri and Ischia, dancing at her daughter's wedding and celebrating her 70th birthday with her two brothers in Germany.
France was, without a doubt, legendary. An incredible human who lived her life every day to the fullest. France was an artist, a teacher, an actor, a director, a language student, a dancer, an animal lover, a world traveler, the "hostess with the mostest" and a wonderful mother, sister and friend. She was adventurous and funny, intellectual and spiritual, generous and kind. She was resilient, she was brave, she was relentlessly positive - even to the very end. She is admired, she is loved and she will be deeply missed by her friends and family in America, Europe, Southeast Asia and beyond.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 22nd, 2019 at 11:30 AM at the Home of Peace Cemetery on Meder Street in Santa Cruz. The service will be followed by a luncheon in Capitola. We hope that any friends of France will join our family in celebrating the everlasting impact she had and will continue to have on all of our lives.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Dec. 19, 2019