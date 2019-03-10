Frances Marie Jolley

January 18, 1927 - February 9, 2019

Resident of Scotts Valley

Frances Marie Fraley Jolley passed away February 9, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born January 18, 1927 in Long Beach, California. The daughter of Claude Lee Fraley, deceased 1944, and May Elizabeth Fraley of Crater Lake Oregon. She spent her younger life in Oregon and school years in the southwest. At fifteen, Frances met her future husband Calvin Jolley, when both families were living in Colbert, Oklahoma. Her family moved back to San Diego, CA where she graduated from high school in 1945 and married the love of her life, Calvin Jolley.

Before Calvin entered World War Two, where he proudly served in the U. S. Navy Seabees in the Pacific Theater, they purchased Jolley's Grocery in Berkeley, CA as co-owners with parents, Nugent and Mildred Jolley. Frances helped manage their grocery business and after the war, they moved to Scotts Valley. As co-owners of Jolley & Son's Construction Co., she and Calvin helped Nugent Jolley manage their new business.

Frances loved family boating, camping and fishing trips. She was very creative with an artistic eye, an excellent seamstress, loved food preparation with fruits and vegetables from her garden.

She was a long time volunteer for Brownies, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts of Scotts Valley. Frances was truly a woman of many talents and lavished her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with her loving attributes; as she, "Honey" will always be cherished.

After retirement, Frances traveled the U.S. with her love, Calvin, enjoying many wonderful years together. She and Calvin took pride in documenting their family genealogy, masterfully co-authoring Calvin's biography and sharing the publication with the Jolley family.

Frances (Honey) is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Robert Gardner from Hernando, Florida; her son and daughter-in-law, Colin and Debbe Jolley from Scotts Valley, CA; three grandchildren and their spouses Robert Jr. (Kacey) Gardner, Rachele Gardner and Jeffrey (Erica) Jolley; six great-grandchildren, Ava, Jack, Cole, Hunter, Colin and Aidan; with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins whom loved her dearly. Frances' parents were Claude Fraley and May Fraley (Doolin), step-father Ivan Doolin. She was predeceased by Calvin, her loving husband.

At Frances' request, no services will be held rather a private family memorial.





View the online memorial for Frances Marie Jolley Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary