Frances "Francie" Michaelson
1916 - 2020
Sept 2, 1916 - Sept. 14, 2020
Resident of Scotts Valley
On Thursday, September 17, Frances "Francie" Michaelson will be laid to rest alongside her beloved husband at a private graveside ceremony. Francie turned 104 this month, and we, her family, feel extraordinarily blessed to have had her wit and wisdom in our lives for so long.
Francie was the youngest of five children. She grew up in poverty, met and married the sweetest man on earth, and together built a life filled with laughter and generosity. Francie never turned down a charity, never missed an opportunity to feed and enjoy company, never stopped making friends. Her pantry was overstocked, and she was known to make two complete dinners at every family gathering. She loved to travel, keeping detailed journals of her adventures and escapades. Francie nearly always had a dog who loved her as much as she loved it (and fed it scraps under the table). But she cherished family the most. She made sure everyone was taken care of and frequently asked, with genuine concern: "Are you happy?" Francie made us happy every day.
Francie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Ron Israel; her son and his fiancé, Steven Michaelson and Niki Nakada; and nine grandchildren, Debby de Castro, Katie Scott, Dan Michaelson, David De Castro, Deborah Acdan, Su Collum, Janice Israel, Ryan Michaelson, and Carlee Michaelson. She is also survived by eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Michaelson and her great-grandson, Noah Rhoads.
The family prefers donations be made in Francie's memory to Second Harvest Food Bank, 800 Ohlone Pkwy, Watsonville, CA 95076, to Habitat for Humanity, or (in true Francie style) to any charity of your choice. To express your condolences or share a memory with Francie's family please visit http://www.pacificgardenschapel.com


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
831-423-5721
