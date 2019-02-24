Home

St John the Baptist Catholic
11150 San Pablo Ave
El Cerrito, CA 94530
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John The Baptist Church
El Cerrito, CA
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John The Baptist Church
El Cerrito, CA
Francesco Caramagno Obituary
Francesco Caramagno
June 23, 1943 - Feb. 18, 2019
Richmond
Francesco (Frank) Caramagno passed away on Monday.
Frank was born in Augusta, Sicily and came to the U.S. in 1959. He was a devoted husband, father, and a well-loved barber for over 50 years.
Frank is survived by his loving wife, Rita; devoted children, Francesca Manzella (Beni) of Aurora, IL., Laura Ring (Jeff) of Spokane, WA., and Domenico Caramagno (Alma) of El Sobrante, four grandchildren, Mario and Frankie Manzella and Arianna and Camilla Caramagno, siblings, Pina Carmagno (Enzo), Joe Caramagno, and Rosemarie Marino (Tony), many in-laws, nieces and nephews. His generous spirit and warm smile will be remembered by all who knew him.
Friends and family are invited to services on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at St. John The Baptist Church in El Cerrito. Visitation will be at 11 a.m., with a rosary at 11:30 a.m., followed by a funeral mass. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation the .


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019
