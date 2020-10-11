Francine,



You breathed life & planted color into this often monochrome world. A celebration of movement & humor...a magnet for all that is good & the way things should be! Your leaving us is like losing an anchor we didn’t know was holding us tight. Be free! Visit us when you can in our dreams. We will strive to share your free spirit and grow fruitfully what you have planted....in our hearts, in our minds and in soil of the land you loved & worked so hard.

Walter Moody

Brother